Colorado Sheriff's Office Finds Golden Retriever Missing for 3 Months During Drone Training

Farrah the golden retriever is homeward bound three months after she went missing in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

According to KRDO, the golden retriever disappeared from the scene of a car accident. Three months ago, Farrah was in the car with her owner's father when the man had a seizure and was involved in a crash in a rural area. The dog ran from the chaos of the accident, disappearing into the wilderness nearby.

Even though Farrah was on her own for weeks, her owner, Taylor Salazar, knew the dog was alive because some people in the area where Farrah vanished had surveillance footage of the golden retriever on their property or spotted the dog in person but were unable to capture her.

It appeared Farrah would continue to evade attempts to rescue her until a dispatcher from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office got an idea. The dispatcher knew the sheriff's office's unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) team was planning a training mission with their drone, KRDO reported, so they lined up for Farrah to be part of the search.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office conducted the training in the area where Farrah went missing, with Salazar on hand, and quickly found success.

"Within minutes, deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farrah was reunited with her family. She is safely on her way home, and the UAS team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone!" the Fremont County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook about the drone training session turned rescue mission.

After deputies located Farrah, Salazar lured the golden retriever back to safety with chicken, per KRDO.

The outlet also reported that Farrah returned home weighing in at half her previous weight and with an injured leg that will require amputation. Salazar is overjoyed to be reunited with the beloved pet she and her husband Fili adopted in 2019 after learning Fili had terminal cancer.

Farrah was a loyal friend to Fili until his death three months after the dog joined the family. Since then, Farrah has continued to bring joy to Salazar, who is dedicated to helping Farrah heal after her rough few months away from home.