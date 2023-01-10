Rare Ringtail Cat Rescued After Hiding Out in Colorado Kohl's Shoe Department for Three Weeks

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Golden, Colorado, shared a video on social media announcing the rescue and release of a ringtail cat that had been causing chaos at a local Kohl's

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 02:04 PM
Ringtail cat in Kohls
Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

A department store in Colorado had an unexpected resident hiding in its shoe department for over three weeks before the rare mammal was caught and released into the wild.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Golden, Colorado, tweeted Monday that a ringtail cat, "a rare sight to see," had been "carefully collected and released into the nearby woods."

The animal is not actually a cat, the tweet continued, but a mammal in the raccoon family. The small, nocturnal creature was hiding in the shoe department of a local Kohl's store, evading capture, for at least three weeks, the social media post added.

According to the sheriff's office, the "clever little guy" survived off the food it snuck out of humane traps set to capture it and on ceiling tiles and shoe boxes while stuck inside the store. Rescuers eventually managed to secure the wild animal in a trap.

Ringtail cat in Kohls
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared a video across its social media platforms of the ringtail cat outside of the Kohl's being released from a cage into the wild. In the clip, the individual looking after the ringtail cat during the release jokes the animal was inside the Kohl's looking for a pair of Skechers.

"We brought him here to beautiful Jefferson County, and we're gonna release him and let him go on his way," the rescuer adds in the video.

While the ringtail cat might look cute, the sheriff's office warned animal lovers to stay away from these creatures in the wild. According to the office's social media post, the "cute and fuzzy" critters "are still wild and can act aggressively." In the case of a sighting, which the post made clear is quite rare, people should keep their distance from ringtail cats.

Ringtail cat in Kohls
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The species gets its name from its "12-17 inch ring-patterned tail," which it uses both for balance when climbing — and as a "defensive tactic to encourage a predator to attack its tail rather than its body."

Related Articles
DENVER - SEPTEMBER 16: General view of the stadium as the Denver Broncos defeated the Oakland Raiders 23-20 in overtime during week two NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 16, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Woman Gets Engagement Ring Back After Losing It at Broncos Game: 'It Felt Like a Long Shot'
Kaylee Goncalves
'She Had No Idea': Sister of Idaho Victim Reacts to Claim that Suspect's Phone Pinged Near House 12 Times
Gunther the richest dog
Netflix to Explore the Secrets and Drama Behind the World's Richest Dog in 'Gunther's Millions'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and wife Ciara look on prior to the Women's Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Ciara Writes Russell Wilson Touching Message After 'Roller Coaster' Season with Broncos: 'So Proud'
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, December 12, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Finds Missing Kitten in Pantry After Searching for New Pet 'All Night Long'
A young red fox licking the side of his mouth, with one of the eyes closed
British Woman Spots 2-Legged Fox In Her Yard: 'Weirdest Thing I've Seen In My Life'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Hailey Bieber's 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt: 'I Might Need a Few of These'
Nathaniel David Corser mugshot. Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department.
Colo. Man Receives Record 20-Year Prison Sentence for Teen's Fentanyl Death: 'Lives Are at Stake'
https://twitter.com/TSA_Northeast. Snake in a suitcase. Credit: TSA
Massive Boa Constrictor Found in Passenger's Carry-On Baggage at Tampa Airport
Dog finds home after 700 days in shelter
South Carolina Rescue Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 700 Days Starts New Year in Forever Home
we tried it dog dna age test
We Tried It: A Dog DNA Test that Helps Determine a Canine's Real Age
eastern black rhinoceros calf
Kansas City Zoo Welcomes Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros Calf: 'We Are Thrilled'
https://www.pdcn.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=10869 Nassau County Police Department
Dog Sustains 'Serious Injuries' After Car Thief Throws Victim's Pet onto Freeway
Cat gets loose on plane
Catastrophe Avoided After Curious Feline Gets Loose on San Francisco-Bound United Flight
Lindy the Glam Chihuahua
Glam Chihuahua Overcomes Anxiety By Wearing Custom Gowns and Competing in Dog Pageants
rescue dog
Texas Shelter Shares Before and After Photos of Formerly Emaciated Dog to Show the Power of Love