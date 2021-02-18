Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue is preparing to transport 117 puppies, dogs, and nursing canine mothers next Tuesday

Colorado Rescue Looking for Fosters to Help House 100 Texas Dogs Displaced By Winter Storm Uri

A Colorado dog rescue is seeking foster homes as it prepares to transport over 100 shelter dogs from the freezing temperatures in Texas caused by Winter Storm Uri.

Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue (MAMCO) — a foster-based rescue that takes in pregnant and nursing dogs and their litters — plans to make its biggest transport ever next week, bringing 117 puppies, dogs, and nursing mothers from Texas to Colorado, according to Denver TV station KUSA.

"I knew there was going to be a huge need for dogs that were left outside, dogs that were dumped," MAMCO founder Aron Jones told the station. "And it's because so many dogs have been dumped in the cold. There's nowhere to put them down there."

The rescue is looking for fosters ahead of the major transport to make sure the animals have somewhere to go upon their arrival.

Image zoom Credit: Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue (MAMCO)

"A lot of these moms and puppies don't have anywhere to go," Jones added. "We really need fosters. We really need fosters here because I don't know where I'm going to put them. We can't leave them out in the cold."

Foster families will be provided with everything they need to care for their dog guests, including "playpens, the food, the toys [and] the puppy pads," the rescue said.

"Anything the foster needs, we provide it so no one has to spend money out of their own pocket," MAMCO told KUSA.

Image zoom Credit: Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue (MAMCO)

According to the rescue's Facebook page, the nonprofit is already "flooded with foster applications" and asks their applicants for "patience as we have limited staff and it will take us time to work through them."

For those who are unable to foster, the rescue said they are always looking for donations.

Image zoom Credit: Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue (MAMCO)

"We take donations in pretty much every form, with the exception of open dog food," the rescue wrote on Facebook.

The rescue said they can use "towels, blankets, dog beds, dog toys, puppy pads, paper towels, wire crates & play pens, collars & leashes & dog bones & treats."