The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is seeking the owner of an 8-year-old medium-hair orange tabby cat who suffered burns in the fire

Colorado Humane Society Seeking to Reunite Cat Burned from Marshall Fire with Its Owner

Animal caretakers in Colorado are seeking the owners of a cat who suffered significant burns in December's Marshall Fire.

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley shared photos and updates regarding an 8-year-old orange tabby cat, who was found in Louisville, a city where the wildfire raged for two days at the end of last year.

The agency's Facebook page shared pictures of the neutered male medium-haired feline on Thursday, writing that he's made "incredible progress" after "suffering from severe burns" in the fire.

"After a few visits with our partners at local emergency veterinary clinics, he was transferred to us for specialized treatments and extended care," the post continued.

"His face and paws were extremely burned, and our compassionate veterinary team quickly began treating him for the burns, cleaning his wounds and ensuring his pain is well-managed."

As the cat continued to heal, a potential match for a family looking for their lost cat got in touch, but soon determined that the pet was not theirs.

"We have cross-checked the lost cat reports, spoken to many hopeful guardians, and have unfortunately not yet been able to find his family," the Humane Society wrote.

According to the Humane Society's listing for the cat, he was found on Jan. 4, just days after the fire went out.

The agency also has a dedicated webpage for animals displaced due to the Marshall fire, with forms to be filled out both for lost pets as well as animals that have been found.

On the morning of Dec. 30, a massive wildfire broke out in the Boulder County area, starting as grass fires and soon forcing thousands of people in the area to flee their homes.

Around 30,000 people were told to evacuate from Boulder and Jefferson County as the fire burned through about 1,600 acres, CNN reported. The towns of Louisville and Superior were both evacuated.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency that Thursday, allowing him to bring in the Colorado National Guard and use disaster emergency funds. According to The New York Times, Polis said 110 mile-per-hour gusts of wind helped fuel the fires.