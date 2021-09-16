Young, Formerly Cold-Stunned Rescue Turtle Released into Warm Ocean Waters Following Recovery

Ruth the juvenile loggerhead turtle is back in the ocean after SeaWorld Rescue and Turtles Fly Too helped the reptile recover from hypothermia

Ruth has returned to warm waters.

According to SeaWorld Rescue, the juvenile loggerhead turtle was rescued in February. Rescuers found the endangered sea turtle emaciated, lethargic, and suffering from severe pneumonia. The reptile likely ended up this way after being cold-stunned, a type of hypothermia that can develop in sea turtles caught in ocean water that rapidly declines in temperature. Turtles are often left cold-stunned and ill after a sudden cold snap or unseasonably cold weather.

SeaWorld Rescue and Turtles Fly Too, a nonprofit that helps stranded turtles get to rehab facilities, partnered together to rehabilitate Ruth. After months of dedicated care, the sea turtle recovered from her health issues and recently got the all-clear to return to ocean waters.

Sea turtle Credit: SeaWorld Rescue

Last week, rescuers released Ruth into the warm waters off La Jolla, California. Her successful return to her natural habitat marks SeaWorld Rescue's 2,889th reptile rescue. SeaWorld Rescue also recently assisted with the recovery of four sea turtles found injured — including one turtle with severe flipper damage from a fishing line — in the waters around Australia.

SeaWorld Rescue, a 50-year effort to save marine animals, says these rescues are part of the group's commitment to giving vulnerable creatures a second chance.

Sea turtle Credit: SeaWorld Rescue