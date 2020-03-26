Puppy Love! Cody Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of Miley Cyrus' New Dog Bo

Image zoom Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Cody simpson/instagram

Cody Simpson is sharing more photos of Miley Cyrus‘ sweet new puppy, Bo!

The Australian singer, 23, shared a series of adorable snaps on Instagram on Wednesday. One photo features Cyrus, 27, and Simpson cuddling up to the shepherd mix, while others show the pup surrounded by musical equipment.

“Baby boy Bo. Stay safe everyone,” Simpson captioned the photos.

Cyrus adopted Bo from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, California, she revealed on Monday’s episode of her Instagram Live streaming show, Bright Minded.

Bo is named for the “Slide Away” singer’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who went by the nickname in high school.

The dog joins Cyrus’ current brood of pets, which includes the singer’s Shetland sheepdog Emu — who was the inspiration for one of her tattoos.

Cyrus hosted Melissa Bacelar, the owner of The Wagmor, on Monday’s episode of Bright Minded to discuss her perspective as an animal advocate amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cyrus revealed last week that Bo’s namesake, Billy Ray, just recently got an iPhone so he can FaceTime his family while they are all social distancing amid the virus outbreak.

“My dad is crazy, he got two Blackberries because he says it equals one iPhone,” Cyrus said on another episode of Bright Minded. “That is not true — he’s still on the Blackberry [trend]!”

“It’s really sad because he has to go to my grandma’s house to FaceTime, because my grandma knows how to FaceTime and he doesn’t,” Cyrus continued of her dad, who she added is currently “stuck in Nashville” amid the ongoing public health crisis.

Cyrus launched Bright Minded in an effort to keep her fans entertained and stay calm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New episodes drop each weekday at 2:30 p.m. EST on Cyrus’s Instagram page. So far, guests have included Cyrus’ therapist Dr. Daniel Amen, Demi Lovato and Amy Schumer, along with Love Is Blind’s Lauren and Cameron.

