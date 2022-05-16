Coast Guard Saves Dog Found Paddling Alone in North Carolina Sound: 'An Amazing Doggie Swimmer'

U.S. Coast Guard members stationed in North Carolina rescued Myla the dog after she fell overboard from her owner's boat into the Pamlico Sound

U.S. Coast Guard members in North Carolina found a missing dog after the canine fell off her owner's boat and into the Pamlico Sound.

According to a Facebook post from U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet, on May 14, a call came in that someone had "lost their dog Myla overboard in Pamlico Sound."

The body of water in the Outer Banks of North Carolina is nearly 100 miles long and 25 miles wide in places, The Charlotte Observer reported.

"Shortly after, lookouts on CG24508 spotted movement on the calm waters and upon closer inspection saw a dog swimming towards the boat," the Facebook post continued.

"​​The crew made way towards the distressed dog and hauled Myla on board. After a quick inspection to ensure no injuries, the exhausted pup was given VIP treatment by the crew and was eventually reunited with its owners. We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!" the post concluded.

Along with sharing the news of the rescue, the Coast Guard shared a video of the moment when rescuers pulled the pup up onto their vessel. In the clip, the dog paddles towards the boat before two guardsmen work together to haul her out of the water.