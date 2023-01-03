Coast Guard Rescues Spotty Dog from Icy Detroit River: 'Pretty Grateful'

On New Year's Eve, the Coast Guard sent their team out on a routine patrol and found a dog in need of their help

By
Published on January 3, 2023 06:03 PM
Coast Guard Dog Rescue Detroit River
Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit

Thankfully, one pup made it to the new year!

On Sunday, a scared dog with a unique black eye patch was rescued by the Coast Guard when performing their routine patrol of the Detroit River.

The pup had fallen into the river with no way out.

Coast Guard Dog Rescue Detroit River
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit

The Detroit sector of the Coast Guard sent out five of their team on a routine patrol of the shoreline to check ice conditions and ensure people's safety, according to Detroit Free Press.

While all the humans were safe, the team found a dog struggling to swim above the freezing water.

"We don't usually launch for them," spokesman Ensign Adeeb Ahmad told Detroit Free Press about finding dogs in the river. "But since we were out and about, we helped."

Coast Guard Dog Rescue Detroit River
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit

In response, 22-year-old Petty Officer Cole Harper and his boat crew headed to thin ice near Grayhaven Island from the Belle Isle station to pull the dog out of the river, per the outlet.

Wearing a dry suit, Harper retrieved the dog from the water and held onto her as they were pulled back to safety by the crew using a tether attached to Harper.

"The dog was welcoming and pretty grateful from what I heard. And pretty happy," Ahmad said.

Coast Guard Dog Rescue Detroit River
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit

According to their official Facebook post, the Detroit sector kept the dog warm at their station until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived, which is where she is now.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And if things weren't already looking up for the pup for the upcoming year, she may find herself with a home soon enough!

"One of the crew members said he told his wife that if no one claims the dog, he'd like to adopt it," Ahmad said.

Related Articles
Firefighters Rescue Dog
Ohio Firefighters Rescue Struggling Miniature Bulldog From Lake Erie: 'He Was About Done'
Sailors Lost at Sea Say They Endured 40-Ft. Waves and Survived on Water-Soaked Beans
Sailors Lost at Sea Say They Endured 40-Ft. Waves, Survived on Water-Soaked Beans Before Rescue
MSC Meraviglia is docked in Port Canaveral on Oct. 13, 2022.
Woman, 36, Found Dead After Falling from Cruise Ship Off the Florida Coast
coast guard saves 3 men in south carolina
U.S. Coast Guard Saves 3 Men 'Clinging' to Hull of Capsized Boat Off South Carolina Coast
Dog Rescued by Volunteer Fighters
Dog Rescued by Volunteer Fighters After Swimming Across New York's Hudson River
Carnival Valor
Rescuer Says Cruise Passenger Pulled from Water After 15 Hours Had '30 Seconds to a Minute' to Live
Phong Le
Friends Survive Their Boat Sinking and Shark Attack — How 'Split Second' of Phone Service Led to Rescue
James Michael Grimes
Passenger Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Was 'Dead Set' on Surviving 20-Hour Ordeal: 'My Worst Fear Is Drowning'
18 People Rescued From Lake Erie After Ice Floe Separates From Ohio Shoreline, Coast Guard Says
18 People Rescued from Lake Erie After Ice Floe Separates from Shoreline, Coast Guard Says
Lost Rescue Dog Seeks Help at U.K. Police Station, Reunited with Owners
Lost Border Collie Reunites with Family After Turning Herself In at a U.K. Police Station
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued ‘Just in the Nick of Time’ in Gulf of Mexico After Fishing Boat Sinks
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued 'Just in the Nick of Time' in Gulf of Mexico After Boat Sinks
Boat Rescue Survivors Recall Harrowing Experience
Boaters Whose Ship Sank in Shark-Infested Waters Have Emotional Reunion with Coast Guard Rescuers
A beaver throws some twigs on top of his dam as his partner eats some grass near the shore. Taken in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.
Beavers Could Help Protect U.S. Rivers from Climate Change, Study Finds
Clementine, ASPCA’s 2022 Dog of the Year, with a firetruck and firefighters of Cedar Hill Fire Department’s Fire Station
Texas Hero Hound Wins Dog of the Year Award for Supporting Stressed Firefighters
civil war bullets
Civil War-Era Relics Found in Drought-Hit Mississippi River: 'Almost Gave Me a Heart Attack,' Collector Says
Boy Scout Group Rescued
Boy Scout Group, Including 16 Kids, Rescued After Being Stranded for 3 Days in New Mexico Forest