U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Distressed Dog Found Swimming at Sea: 'There Is a First for Everything'

Image zoom U.S. Coast Guard and dog U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach

A Coast Guard crew stationed off the Florida coast rescued a dog from “ruff” waters this week.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach crew was training offshore during their night patrol when they received “a call of a pup in distress,” according to the military service’s Twitter. Several crew members sprang into action and were able to locate the canine at sea.

In a video shared on the U.S. Coast Guard’s social media pages, the pooch can be seen paddling away from the beach as rescuers close in on its location from their boat.

What could’ve been a ruff day for this pooch turned out to be quite the tail! A crew from Station Ft. Myers Beach was out training when they received a call of a pup in distress. They pulled him out of the water and returned him to shore where he was reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/cmSwGUFt5L — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) December 5, 2019

After steering the watercraft to intercept the pup’s path, two crew members were able to lift the soaking animal out from the water.

“How are you doing, buddy?” one man asks the dog. “You’re the best person I’ve ever rescued.”

The rescue crew took a picture with the soggy pup before returning it to shore.

“What a Day! There is a first for everything,” U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night. “Thanks to the crew’s expertise in intercepting non-compliant vessels (NCV) and recovering a person in the water (PIW), our ‘star’ of the night was safely recovered and returned to her owner!”

In April, workers on an oil rig in the Gulf of Thailand rescued a stranded dog swimming 136 miles from the shore. The workers saved the pup by lowering a rope into the water and pulling it up to their platform.