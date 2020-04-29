CMT Star Cody Alan and His Dog Launch Virtual Pet Playdates with Country Stars and Their Pets

CMT radio host Cody Alan is finding a way for pets to socialize during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Alan recently launched Teddy Time, a virtual pet playdate series that will air twice a week on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

Country music artists and their pets will appear on the series, named after Alan’s 7-month-old golden retriever puppy, Teddy.

For one of the first episodes last week, Alan and Teddy welcomed singer RaeLynn and her dogs, Cash and Dolly (named for Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash, of course).

“We bring the celebrities and their dogs to you,” Alan explained at the start of the clip before he and RaeLynn launched into a discussion about their adorable pets

“He’s the man in black,” RaeLynn said of Cash and his all-black fur — referencing Johnny Cash’s nickname — before sharing that the German shepherd is relatively young at only 1½ years old.

“So you can totally relate to where I’m at right now with 7-month-old Teddy over here,” Alan said of Teddy, who was chewing on a treat offscreen. “If I didn’t give him a treat right now RaeLynn he would be all over me, he’d be all over this camera, so I gave him a treat just to keep him sedated for a moment.”

“When I saw you got a puppy I was the most excited because they are the best,” the “Keep Up” singer responded.

Holding their dogs up to the camera to see one another, Alan and RaeLynn scheduled a real life playdate for them for after the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Alan had another set of guests, Brantley Gilbert and his dog, Bo. Future guests on Teddy Time include Mitchell Tenpenny, Brandon Lancaster, Nikko Moon, Midland’s Mark Wystrach, Rachel Wammack and Hunter Hayes.

