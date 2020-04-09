Two Adorable and 'Highly Endangered' Clouded Leopard Kittens Born at Miami Zoo

Image zoom Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

The Zoo Miami family just got a little bit bigger — and cuter — with the recent birth of two adorable clouded leopard kittens.

The facility announced this week that the “highly endangered” animals were born to mother Serai and father Rajasi on Feb. 11 — the second successful litter for both parents, the zoo wrote on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Along with their announcement, the zoo shared several heartwarming photos of the fuzzy animals, showing off their large eyes and tiny tongues.

Following their birth, the two kittens were placed in a den to be secluded with their mother as to “avoid any external stress and to allow proper bonding.”

On Feb. 26, the kittens were separated from their mother for their initial neonatal exam, from which the zoo determined the litter consisted of one female and one male kitten.

“Since that time, the kittens have continued to develop well while remaining in seclusion with their mother,” the zoo added.

RELATED: 4 Cheetah Cubs Born at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

On Tuesday, the kittens were again separated for their initial vaccines and to observe their development.

“Both offspring appear to be thriving and the mother continues to be attentive and nursing them on a regular basis,” according to the zoo’s post.

Image zoom Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic and is taking extra precautions to protect their animals.

RELATED: First-Time Giraffe Mom Gives Birth to 6-Foot Baby Boy at the Santa Barbara Zoo

“With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent revelation that a tiger had contracted the disease at another zoological facility, extra care is being taken by all staff working around these kittens,” the zoo wrote.

In addition to their regular care, the zoo is “stepping into disinfecting footbaths prior to entering any feline area” and will be wearing “masks and gloves while working in those areas.”