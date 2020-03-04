Owners of Clingy Cat Obsessed with Snuggles Create Fake Lap for Pet to Sit on When They're Busy

Image zoom Alex and Rebecca May

Ziggy LOVES love.

The London-based feline is always hitting up her owners, Alex and Rebecca May, for snuggles, cuddles, scratches, and pats. Obviously, the Mays are happy to oblige Ziggy when they can, but since both of the cat’s humans work from home, there are times when business thas to trump sweetness.

Unfortunately, Ziggy has a hard time taking no for an answer. The cat still tries to find a way to sit on and distract her owners no matter how ASAP their work is.

Not wanting to deprive Ziggy of the attention she craves but recognizing there are moments in their day where they can’t have a kitty on them, the Mays came up with an ingenious solution to their conundrum.

“Our cat has become SUPER clingy now that we both work from home. We had to improvise…” Rebecca wrote on Reddit along with a photo of Ziggy sitting on a set of phantom legs.

According to the New York Post, Andrew got the idea to create a pair of “magic trousers” — a pair of pants and shoes stuffed to look like they are inhabited by a set of legs.

The couple placed these dummy legs on the couch to see if Ziggy would take the bait, and the cuddly kitty instantly gravitated towards the open lap and took a seat.

Now, when the Mays need a moment to focus on work, they can quickly stuff a pair of pants and set them on the sofa for Ziggy. It’s a truly precious win-win for all, as long as you don’t mind a little extra cat hair on your clean trousers.