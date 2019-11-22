Clifford the Big Red Dog Is Coming Back to TV for More Adorable Adventures

One of the world’s favorite celebrity canines is making a comeback, and he is hard to miss.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is coming back to TV! The lovable, loyal and large furry friend is starring in a reboot, along with his best buddy Emily Elizabeth, of the PBS Kids series Clifford the Big Red Dog, which premiered in 2000.

But Clifford’s story goes farther back than that. The massive mutt made his debut in 1963, when Scholastic published their first “Clifford the Big Red Dog” book written and illustrated by Norman Bridwell. Today, there are over 133 million Clifford books in print in 16 different languages.

So, to many, Clifford is a familiar, fluffy face. Parents and preschoolers meeting Clifford for the first time through this new reboot, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 6 and PBS KIDS on Dec. 7, can expect episodes filled with larger-than-life adventures around Birdwell Island that will help boost early literacy skills and encourage imaginative play.

Each episode will feature an original song, designed to introduce young children to a variety of musical genres, and, for the first time, Emily Elizabeth and her canine BFF Clifford will speak to each other in the show, making their bond stronger than ever before.

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peak at the opening of the new series and scene from one of the upcoming episodes. Take a look, and get ready to be transported back to the side of the big red dog so many readers know and love.

