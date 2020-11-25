Make Some Room! Clifford the Big Red Dog Is Coming to the Big Screen Next Year

Pets have played an important role in helping humans through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Thanksgiving is the perfect time to acknowledge just how amazing these animals are. It's also a great time to look ahead to the big things to come, and we're talking really big.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is making a comeback, pawing into movie theaters with his own feature next year. The Paramount Pictures movie Clifford the Big Red Dog is set to premiere on Nov. 5 of 2021, and PEOPLE has a first look at what the colossal canine will look like on the big screen.

In the clip above, a bright red Clifford sits in a line up of different pups, dwarfing the other dogs. Like the beloved Scholastic book character, this Clifford appears to be huge, happy, and eager to make new friends. He ends the teaser with a friendly lick of the camera.

Clifford the Big Red Dog will follow the famous pooch from puppyhood – when middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth adopts the normal-sized pup and brings him back to her New York City apartment – all the way through his massive growth spurt, which causes Emily and her giant companion to go on a Big Apple adventure together.