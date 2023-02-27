Baby Swamp Monkey Born at Cleveland Zoo for the First Time in Over a Decade

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has not had a birth of this particular breed since 2009

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 27, 2023 05:21 PM
Baby Swamp Monkey on February 24, 2023.
Photo: Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has some real monkey business going on!

According to a birth announcement on the Ohio's zoo Facebook, a brand-new swamp monkey was born on Feb. 13 to mom Luella and dad Fenn. Luella's infant is the first swamp monkey born at the zoo since 2009.

The post included adorable shots of the new arrival clinging to its mother while turning a bright-eyed gaze toward the camera. The zoo did not state the sex of the baby nor reveal a name.

Baby Swamp Monkey on February 24, 2023.
Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks

According to the zoo's site, this particular breed of monkey — as the name suggests — frequents swampy areas and regularly sleeps on riverbanks in the wild, living off of fruit, seeds, insects, fish, shrimp, and snails.

They weigh 7.7 to 13 pounds and are "friendly in demeanor," according to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Babies are generally weaned from their moms at around 2 1/2 months of age. The zoo's monkeys are fed a diet of fruits, vegetables, and "monkey chow."

The baby, its parents, and its aunt Izzy can be visited at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building during regular operating hours.

