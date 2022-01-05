Watch the Adorable Moment a Baby Zoo Gorilla Born Prematurely Reunites with His Happy Family

Baby G reunited with his surrogate mom Fredrika at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's gorilla enclosure after spending time away from the troop getting treated for pneumonia

This video captures the moment a baby gorilla, born prematurely, reunites with his family at an Ohio zoo.

The tiny western lowland gorilla, nicknamed Baby G, was born on October 26 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baby G was the first baby gorilla born at the zoo in its 139-year history. Proud parents, mother Nneka, 23, and dad, Mokolo, 34, welcomed the newborn.

However, Nneka did not show appropriate maternal care, so the troop's eldest female, Fredrika, 47, who has raised four infants, instinctively took over looking after the newborn.

Sadly, Baby G was born prematurely — weighing only about three pounds — and contracted pneumonia after birth, so he had to be separated from his family while undergoing treatment and recovery.

After the little gorilla received a clean bill of health, keepers reintroduced Baby G to his surrogate mother. For the reunion, keepers at the zoo put the baby in a makeshift nest to get him used to how it would feel to be in the gorilla troop.

After placing Baby G, zoo staff exited the gorilla enclosure and let in Fredrika, who picked him up after sniffing the young gorilla for a few minutes. She has barely let go of him since, according to the zoo.

The zoo's staff continues to be impressed by the bond between the surrogate mother and Baby G. Fredrika displays maternal instincts and can be spotted bouncing the baby around the enclosure.