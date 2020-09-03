Clear the Shelters Finds Homes and Support for Thousands of Rescue Pets amid the Pandemic

Clear the Shelters changed their annual adoption event to better suit the restrictions caused by the pandemic, and found huge, furry success.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic created unique obstacles for Clear the Shelters this year, but instead of abandoning the annual adoption event, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations pivoted.

This year, Clear the Shelters kept the focus on adoption, but instead of urging animal lovers to adopt a pet on a particular day at one of their partner shelters, as they had in years past, they encouraged everyone to donate to animal shelters and rescues in need for the entire month of August — and to consider safe, socially-distanced adoption options throughout the month.

Through their virtual 2020 "Adopt & Donate" campaign, Clear the Shelters found homes for over 130,000 pets during the month of August and raised more than $1.185 million dollars to benefit shelters and rescues with the help of countless people all across the country. With these new numbers added, Clear the Shelters has now helped over 500,000 pets find forever homes since 2015.

"We are excited that our first-ever virtual Clear The Shelters campaign has helped thousands of animals find new homes, and for shelters to get the funding they need to continue their work. Year after year, our campaign inspires people to open their homes and hearts to deserving animals and this year’s effort only reinforced the magic of Clear The Shelters. Congratulations to all the new pet parents on finding your new best friend," Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign leader and SVP of NBCLX, COZI TV and LX.TV, said in a statement.