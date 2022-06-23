In 2021, Clear the Shelters found homes for 140,000 shelter pets and raised more than $500,000 for animal welfare causes

Clear the Shelters Wants to Help Animal Lovers Find The Perfect Rescue Pet This Summer

Clear the Shelters is returning to help animal lovers adopt rescue pets.

According to an NBCUniversal release, NBCUniversal Local is bringing back its nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign for its eighth consecutive year.

Clear the Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare initiatives. Clear the Shelters 2022 will kick off on August 1 and run through August 31.

"We are pleased to present our eighth annual Clear the Shelters campaign to help shelters and rescues across the nation with their critical work of finding loving homes for the animals under their care, and inviting communities to donate funds to support their work," Valari Staab, the chairman of NBCUniversal Local, said in a statement. "Clear the Shelters is a community-driven effort that counts on the support of so many, including our employees, shelter partners, our affiliate stations, and our national sponsors, and thanks to them the campaign has become an important event."

Since 2015, the campaign has connected pet parents with furry friends for free or with reduced adoption fees. Clear the Shelter's eight years of effort has helped over 700,000 pets find forever homes. In 2021, the campaign resulted in more than 140,000 adoptions and raised more than $500,000 for animal welfare causes.

Those unable to adopt a pet in August can still support shelter animals by making online donations through Clear the Shelters' partners Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site — both will host the campaign's 2022 fundraising efforts and will cover all transaction fees. This generosity ensures that 100 percent of donations go to shelters and rescues in need. Online donations can be made to participating shelters or rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which is also accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.

Like in years past, along with partnering with Hill's Pet Nutrition and hundreds of shelters in North America to promote pet adoption, Clear the Shelters 2022 will also work with WeRescue to provide a virtual adoption option. The WeRescue app lets users browse adoptable pets in their area using their smartphones and submit adoption applications through the app.