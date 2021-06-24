Clear the Shelters is returning for its seventh consecutive year and will run from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19 to help adoptable pets find homes and raise money for North American animal shelters.

Clear the Shelters Is Returning to Help Even More Adorable Adoptable Animals Find Forever Homes

The COVID-19 pandemic gave pet adoptions and fostering a boost, but many adoptable animals across America are still looking for their forever families.

To help these pets meet the perfect parents, NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal that includes NBC/Telemundo owned stations and regional sports networks, is bringing back Clear the Shelters, their annual nationwide effort to help rescue animals get adopted.

Returning for its seventh consecutive year, Clear the Shelters is focused on using the reach of NBC and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico to bring attention to pets looking for homes. Since its inception in 2015, the effort has helped over 500,000 pets find the perfect pet parents.

In 2020, more than 130,000 pet adoptions occurred, and more than $1.2 million was raised with help from Clear the Shelters. For this year, Clear the Shelters plans to help animals find homes and shelters raise money once again. The event runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19.

"We are proud to bring Clear The Shelters to communities across the country for the seventh consecutive year and partner with so many great shelters and rescues to help them find forever homes for their animals and raise needed funds to support their important efforts," Valari Staab, President of NBCUniversal Local, said in a statement. "We've continued to grow and enhance this popular campaign each year since 2015, and excited to work with affiliate stations and partners once again to build support for shelters and rescues and benefit animal welfare."

Animal lovers can donate to over 1,200 partner shelters through Greater Good Charities for this year's Clear the Shelters. The national nonprofit's The Animal Rescue Site will host the fundraising to ensure 100 percent of donations go to animal shelters and rescues. Donations can be made through cleartheshelters.com once the Clear the Shelters event starts on Aug. 23.

For those looking to adopt a pet, Clear the Shelters offers virtual pet adoptions through their partner WeRescue, an app that connects prospective pet parents to adoptable animals in their area.