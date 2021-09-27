Clear the Shelters 2021 Helps Over 136,000 Rescue Pets Find Forever Homes

Clear the Shelters, NBC Universal's annual pet adoption and donation campaign, matched thousands of pets with families and raised over $537,000 for animal shelters

Thousands of rescue pets found loving homes this summer with help from Clear the Shelters.

According to a release from NBCUniversal Local, Clear the Shelters — NBC Universal's annual pet adoption and donation campaign — helped "more than 136,000 pets finding new homes" during its 2021 campaign — and adoption results are still rolling in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In addition, more than $537,000 has been donated to participating animal shelters and rescues as part of the campaign's fundraising effort that remains in progress through Nov. 1," the release added.

Clear the Shelters 2021 launched in August, kickstarted by a lifesaving pet airlift on Aug. 23. NBCUniversal Local, Greater Good Charities, The Animal Rescue Site, and Hill's Pet Nutrition partnered to make Clear The Shelters flight mission possible. The flight transported 167 at-risk dogs and cats from overpopulated shelters to rescues with room to adopt out the pets.

clear the shelters Credit: Lori M. Nichols/St. Huberts Animal Welfare Center

Since the flight, New Jersey's St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center and Massachusetts' Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA-Angell have found homes for 66 of the airlifted dogs and all 99 cats. Hundreds of NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations partnered with more than 1,300 animal shelters to help these airlifted pets — and thousands more — find families this year.