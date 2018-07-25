Looking to Adopt a Pet? August 18 Is the Perfect Date to Do it! Here's Why

Bringing a furry family member into your home is an important decision that everyone needs to prepared for, but once everyone is ready it will likely be one of the best decisions too.

If you are and your family are thinking about adopting a pet, the perfect day is coming, and you still have plenty of time to plan.

NBCUniversal owned television stations’ fourth annual Clear the Shelters initiative is kicking off. Clear the Shelters is a community-driven, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is dedicated to placing animal lovers with their perfect pet.

The NBC and Telemundo stations of Clear the Shelters do this by teaming up with hundreds of animal shelters and rescues all across country to offer potential pet parents waived or reduced adoption fees for one adorable day.

This year, that day is August 18, making this date the perfect day to adopt a pet. To see which shelters and rescues near you are participating in Clear the Shelters, visit the initiative’s website.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has found homes for over 150,000 pets while also raising awareness about pet overpopulation, shelter overcrowding and the importance of spaying and neutering your animals.

Those who aren’t in a place to adopt a pet right now can still join in on the fun by tuning into Clear the Shelters special hosted by Jane Lynch which will air on NBC on August 24 (check your local listings) and will recap how many pets were adopted through Clear the Shelters this year and some of the animals’ amazing stories.

To find a list of participating shelters and learn more about the amazing initiative, visit cleartheshelters.com and follow #cleartheshelters on social media.

And to read even more about Clear the Shelters, including a sneak peek at some of the animal available for adoption this year, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday