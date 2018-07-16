Animal Lover Jane Lynch Set to Help NBC Clear the Shelters This August

Clear the Shelters is coming back for another year!

Clear the Shelters is an annual, community-driven, nationwide pet adoption campaign put together by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

This initiative has helped more than 150,000 animals find forever homes since launching nationally in 2015.

And animal lover, actress and devoted dog mom, Jane Lynch is joining in on the fun this year.

Clear the Shelters 2018 kicks off in August 2018 across NBC and Telemundo, and culminates on Saturday, Aug. 18, when NBC and Telemundo stations nationwide will work with hundreds of animal shelters and rescues to help prospective pet parents find the perfect furry friend. On this day, adoption fees will be reduced or waived at the more than 600 animal shelters and rescues partnering with Clear the Shelters.

After the big adoption day is complete, on Aug. 25, Lynch will recap all the wonderful things that happened during the fourth adoption campaign with a special Clear the Shelters program that will air on NBC stations. Telemundo stations will also air a special program that will recap the adoption campaign on Aug. 25.

NBC Universal

“I am so looking forward to clearing the shelters with NBC and Telemundo stations! Every pet deserves a loving human and nothing loves a human more than rescue pets,” Lynch shared in a statement.

Until the special program airs on Aug. 25 (check local listings), Lynch will be spreading the word about the Clear the Shelter initiative. You can learn more and see what shelters and rescues near you are participating on Aug. 18 by visiting ClearTheShelters.com.