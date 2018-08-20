Thousands of pets woke up in forever homes this morning thanks to Clear the Shelters.

The annual nationwide pet adoption campaign, made possible by NBC and Telemundo stations, works with more than 1,200 shelters and rescues throughout the country and Puerto Rico to waive or reduce adoption fees.

This year, Clear the Shelters Day was Aug. 18; more than 88,000 pets were adopted from participating rescues this month, including animals rescued from Hurricane Maria and Irma, bringing the total number of pets adopted through Clear the Shelters’ four-year history to more than 240,000.

The campaign was so successful this year several of the participating shelters were literally left cleared.

The fourth annual Clear the Shelters campaign was sponsored nationally by Cat’s Pride and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

To learn more about the amazing stories to come out of this year’s Clear the Shelters, tune in to NBC stations beginning Aug. 24 to watch a Clear the Shelters special hosted by NBC’s Jane Lynch. Telemundo stations will also air a special program that will feature the most memorable moments from the pet adoption campaign