Claire the Scottish Deerhound Wins Best in Show at the 2020 National Dog Show
Claire's grandmother took home the Best in Show title at the 2011 Westminster Dog Show
The Thanksgiving tradition of crowning a new top dog continues.
Claire the Scottish Deerhound — registered name GCH Foxcliffe Claire Randall Fraser – earned the coveted Best in Show title at the 2020 National Dog Show, which occurred earlier the month with no spectators, vendors, sponsors, or media, and aired on Thanksgiving Day on NBC after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The graceful canine comes from a winning lineage, her grandmother won Best in Show at the 2011 Westminster Dog Show and her mom earned second place, also known as Reserve Best in Show, at the 2015 National Dog Show. Three-year-old Claire of Flint Hill, Virginia, held her own during the competition, beating out over 500 other dogs from more than 170 breeds for the top spot.
"Claire has so many wonderful traits," her handler, Angela Lloyd, said in a statement about the pooch's win. "She embodies the same qualities. She is very similar to her grandmother, especially in the eyes."
Claire won the show's competitive Hound Group to make it into the Best in Show round, where she was joined by Vinny the Wire Fox Terrier, Chester the Affenpinscher, Teddy the English Springer Spaniel, Bowie the Portuguese Water Dog, Jimmy the Miniature American Shepherd and Kam the Poodle.
"She is just the picture of elegance," Best in Show judge Karen Wilson said of the champion in a statement. "Her movement was impeccable, just the best example of a Scottish Deerhound."
The sophisticated seeming canine is taking over the National Dog Show throne from last year's Best in Show winner, Thor the Bulldog. With this big win under her collar, Claire is now considered a dog to watch in next year's Westminster Dog Show, which will move out of Madison Square Garden for the first time in decades as part of the show's coronavirus pandemic precautions.