New Survey Shows that Chicago is One of Three U.S. Cities with the Most Dog Poop

Rover.com, an online destination used to find pet sitters and dog walkers, has helped walk more than 150,000 canines.

That’s one way to say that the staff at Rover.com knows a lot about poop — but somehow, they wanted to know more.

The site recently released its Scoop on Dog Poop survey. Since Rover walkers take note of whenever their pooch clients poop, these are some seriously stinky numbers.

On average, Rover walkers pick up more than 9,000 dog poops a day, which is about 2,000 lbs. Looking at all these dog deposits, Rover found that Chicago, Seattle and Denver had more pooches pooping than other cities.

While you can’t always schedule your bathroom breaks, 7 a.m. and noon-ish appear to be the most popular times for dogs to do their business, based on the canines “surveyed.”

As for specific breeds, Korean Mastiffs, longhaired Whippets and Brazilian terriers are the most prolific poopers.

To get even more pooch poop data, check out Rover’s full Scoop on Dog Poop survey.