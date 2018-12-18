Burned Bear Cinder, Who Beat the Odds After Surviving a Fire in 2014, Shot and Killed by Hunter

Less than one month after a famous Yellowstone wolf was shot and killed by a hunter, another beloved animal has suffered the same fate.

The skeletal remains of Cinder the black bear were found near Leavenworth, Washington; the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife believes the bear was shot and killed by a hunter, reports KOMO News.

Cinder became a national figure in July 2014. According to the Associated Press, the bear, then just a cub, got caught in the devastating Carlton Complex Fire, which torched 400 miles of Methow Valley. Little Cinder was found hiding under a horse trailer with third-degree burns on her paws, which caused the cub to walk on her elbows.

From here, Cinder was flown to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in California to have her burns treated, though her chances of a full recovery seemed slim, reports CBS News.

“It was the worst burns I’ve ever seen,” Cinder’s veterinarian, Randy Hein, told CBS This Morning in 2015. “My gut feeling was that the bear would live, but I didn’t know if she’d ever be able to be released into the wild because of how badly damaged and burned her paws were.”

But Cinder was a fighter, overcoming the odds and regaining the strength to make an attempt at rehabilitation and release possible. The wild animal’s spirit earned her national attention and inspired an interactive children’s e-book called Cinder the Bear.

From California, Cinder traveled to Idaho Black Bear Rehabilitation, where specialists retaught the growing cub how to be a bear. She was released back into the wild with another rehabbed cub named Kaulana in June 2015. Both of the bears were outfitted with GPS tracking collars so the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials could check in.

According to the Associated Press, Kaulana was shot and killed by a hunter in 2015. The kill was legal. Sadly, it appears Cinder has now left this world the same way.

The last recorded sighting of Cinder alive and well was in February 2017, when officials visited the bear in her den in the Cascades to switch out her tracking collar with a new one, reports KOMO News.

This new collar stopped transmitting in October of 2017. Officials hoped this meant that Cinder was hibernating, but it appears something more sinister had happened. A team went to look for Cinder in September of this year, and that is when the animal’s remains were found.

Rich Beausoleil of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told CBS News that he believes a hunter shot and killed the bear and then cut off Cinder’s tracking collar, rendering it inoperable.

Beausoleil added that the loss of the beloved bear is especially hard for the local community, who looked to Cinder for the strength to rebuild after the Carlton Complex Fire.

“l always remember someone saying, ‘If Cinder can do it, then we can do it.’ That inspired me too,” Beausoliel told CBS News.