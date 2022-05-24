The Ohio zoo's neonate team will care for the four-week-old cheetah cub until she's able to join the facility's Cat Ambassador Program

Cheetah Cub from Oregon Moves to the Cincinnati Zoo and Becomes an Ambassador for Her Species

Someone fluffy, new, and covered in spots has moved into the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

On Monday, the facility shared an adorable video on social media announcing the arrival of a new cheetah cub. The Ohio zoo revealed it took in the baby animal and is hand-rearing the four-week-old female cub because the mother couldn't care for the newborn.

The cub slowly walks toward the camera before stumbling and giving a soft purr in the clip.

"Say hello to our newest cheetah ambassador! Radiographs prior to the cub's birth revealed that the mom, who lives at Wildlife Safari in Oregon, was carrying a single cub," the Cincinnati Zoo wrote. "When a single cub is born, the mom will not produce enough milk for it to survive. Knowing that the cub would need to be hand-reared, the cheetah Species Survival Plan (SSP) identified Cincinnati Zoo as the best place for this cub to be raised."

"Our neonate team will be caring for the female, four-week-old cub behind the scenes, but you can keep up with her progress right here," the zoo added, noting that it will keep animal fans updated with videos and photos of the cub as she grows. "Once the cub is older, she will be a part of our Cat Ambassador Program (CAP) and join our other running cheetah ambassadors in the Cheetah Encounter."

The exciting cheetah news comes after the Cincinnati Zoo announced last month that its hippo Bibi is expecting, which means Fiona the hippo will soon be a big sister.

The zoo officially announced Bibi's pregnancy in a release on April 11.

"The hippo team is excited and also nervous," Eric Byrd, the manager of Cincinnati Zoo's Africa team, said about the pregnancy before bringing up Fiona's eventful birth. "As most people know, Bibi's first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn't have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi."