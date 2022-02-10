Cincinnati Zoo Names Penguin After Quarterback Joe Burrow Ahead of Super Bowl: 'Cup O' Joe'

The Cincinnati Zoo is spreading Super Bowl cheer with one of its newest arrivals.

The zoo announced in a Feb. 8 news release that they have named their newly-hatched penguin chick Cup O' Joe Burrow after Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Burrow.

The chick, who is now five weeks old, was named after the quarterback just before he's set to play in this weekend's Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We name most of our little blue penguins something related to food, so we added 'Cup O' Joe' to the chick's official name," Cincinnati Zoo Head Bird Keeper Cody Sowers said in a statement. "Cup O' Joe Burrow has a nice ring to it and fits the theme."

Cincinnati Zoo Senior bird Team Keeper Aimee Owen added, "The chick and the quarterback have more in common than just their obvious good looks. This chick has been a great leader since Dey 1."

Owen continued, "He's always communicating his game plan to the entire team, and the plan is always eating and sleeping. Little blue penguins and QB Burrow are both good swimmers but can't fly, and they know how to survive in extreme environments – Arrowhead Stadium and the rocky cliffs of New Zealand."

When Cup O' Joe Burrow is old enough to join the rest of the zoo's penguins, the little blue penguin will be marked with orange and black ID bands. To keep the tell apart the members of the penguin colony — which includes more than 30 animals — the zoo uses different colors to specify each animal.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

Burrow, 25, was selected by the Bengals with the first selection in the NFL Draft in 2020. Before joining the team, he played for Louisiana State University, where he and his teammates beat Clemson at the 2020 National Championship Game.

Sunday's game will mark Burrow's Super Bowl debut, and will be the Bengal's first Super Bowl since 1988. The team has never won a Super Bowl.

In a media call with reports Monday, Burrow emphasized the importance of confidence ahead of Sunday's big game, explaining, "I think at quarterback, you know, confidence might be the most important trait that you have, and I think your preparation really makes or breaks whether you're gonna have confidence in yourself or not."

Burrow continued, "You know, I wouldn't have as much confidence in myself if I didn't work hard in the offseason and didn't watch any film throughout the week and when I had bad practices and didn't care."