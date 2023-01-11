The Cincinnati Zoo Announces Death of Baby Tamandua One Week After Animal's Birth

The zoo is mourning the loss of a newborn tamandua, also known as a lesser anteater, who was born "strong, curious, and alert" but was found unresponsive on Monday

By
Published on January 11, 2023 03:40 PM
tamandua pup Cincinnati Zoo
Photo: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the death of a baby tamandua just one week after the animal's birth.

The facility shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook on Tuesday, writing that the newborn tamandua, also known as a lesser anteater, had appeared "strong, curious, and alert" at birth on Jan. 5 and was bonding with their mom, Isla, over the past few days.

"Mom Isla showed great maternal instincts during their time together, and the two had an obvious bond seen in the form of cuddles, grooming, and tiny squeaks from the pup," the Ohio zoo wrote.

After observing the young tamandua's promising start, the baby animal's caretakers were shocked and devastated to discover the pup unresponsive on Monday. The cause of death is not yet known, officials said.

"This tiny tamandua pup was already loved and adored by many, as our community had been awaiting its arrival since they learned of Isla's pregnancy back in October," the Cincinnati Zoo added on social media.

Last Thursday, the news was much happier when the facility shared a video of the pup shortly after the animal's birth.

In the clip, the hairless baby could be seen adorably wriggling onto nine-year-old Isla's back.

The zoo noted in the post that Isla had cooperated with zookeepers during her pregnancy, which required that the animal mom get various ultrasounds and "health-related procedures," adding that her keepers "have established an amazing bond with her."

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the late tamandua pup is not Isla's first offspring. Isla became a first-time mom in 2018.

Tamanduas are primarily nocturnal animals that can eat up to 9,000 ants in one day, Cincinnati Zoo experts shared. Native to South America, tamanduas spend most of their lives in treetop habitats due to their large claws and lengthy tails, which slow their movements on land.

