Bibi, Fiona the hippo's mother, is expecting a baby with Tucker the hippo, who moved into the Cincinnati Zoo in September 2021

Cincinnati Zoo Announces Hippo Pregnancy and that Fiona the Hippo Will Become a Big Sister Soon

After teasing the news on social media for several days, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced that its hippo Bibi is expecting, which means Fiona the hippo will soon be a big sister.

The Ohio zoo officially announced Fiona's mom Bibi is pregnant in a release on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The hippo team is excited and also nervous," Eric Byrd, the manager of Cincinnati Zoo's Africa team, said in a statement about the pregnancy before bringing up Fiona's eventful birth. "As most people know, Bibi's first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn't have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi."

Reproductive physiologists at the zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) are working with Bibi's caretakers to ensure the mother hippo gets everything she and her baby needs during the pregnancy. Right now, Bibi's team is helping the animal with hormone supplements and her regular ultrasounds to monitor the growth and health of the fetus.

The dad of Bibi's new baby is 18-year-old hippo Tucker, who arrived at the zoo in September 2021, several years after the death of Fiona's father, Henry. Tucker made the move to Ohio as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) Program — the group responsible for managing the health and genetic diversity of the hippo population in North American zoos — but the zoo wasn't planning for Bibi and Tucker to become parents just yet.

"We weren't planning to welcome a baby this soon, but nature found a way and ignored our calendar," Christina Gorsuch, the Cincinnati Zoo's director of animal care, added. "Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, are not 100% reliable. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time."

RELATED: Fiona the Hippo Catches Raindrops in Her Mouth at the Cincinnati Zoo

This baby news means that Fiona will be a big sister soon. The Cincinnati Zoo used Fiona's upcoming sibling status to tease that a new hippo is on the way. On April's 10th National Siblings Day, the zoo posted a photo of Bibi's ultrasound on Facebook.

The zoo followed up this clue with a Monday Facebook post featuring a shot of three large watermelons and one small watermelon.

"We're gonna need more watermelon!" read the post, which the zoo shared several hours before breaking the baby news.