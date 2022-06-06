Cincinnati Zoo Adopts Puppy Companion for Newborn Cheetah Cub

The Ohio zoo welcomed a cheetah cub, Rozi, in May as a part of the facility's Cat Ambassador Program

A cheetah cub is about to get a new puppy companion!

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that the facility's new cheetah cub, Rozi, will soon be introduced to her own puppy companion, Daisy, so the animals can be friends as Rozi grows.

The Ohio zoo adopted Daisy from Animal Rescue Fund, Inc., where the puppy has five litter mates looking for forever families, the Cincinnati Zoo shared on Facebook.

Daisy won't be the only puppy prowling the Cincinnati Zoo with a cheetah. Kris, another cheetah at the facility, has grown up with their dog companion, Remus. Kris and Remus met in 2019, and the zoo has since shared several videos and photos of the animal friends playing together over the years.

The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed Rozi in May, sharing an adorable video on social media to announce the arrival of the new cheetah cub. The Ohio zoo revealed keepers are hand-rearing the female cub because the mother couldn't care for the newborn.

In the clip, Rozi slowly walks toward the camera before stumbling and giving a soft purr.

"Say hello to our newest cheetah ambassador! Radiographs prior to the cub's birth revealed that the mom, who lives at Wildlife Safari in Oregon, was carrying a single cub," the Cincinnati Zoo wrote. "When a single cub is born, the mom will not produce enough milk for it to survive. Knowing that the cub would need to be hand-reared, the cheetah Species Survival Plan (SSP) identified Cincinnati Zoo as the best place for this cub to be raised."