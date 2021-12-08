Alex Johns walked 50 dogs from Cincinnati Animal Care Shelter in one day to mark his 50th birthday and raise money for the organization

Animal Shelter Volunteer Walks 50 Dogs on His 50th Birthday: 'This Is the Reward Right Here'

One animal lover made it his mission to walk 50 dogs as he rang in his 50th year.

On Monday, Alex Johns celebrated his 50th birthday by walking 50 shelter dogs from the Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society, NBC affiliate WLWT reports. Johns, who volunteers weekly at the shelter, turned his dog walking birthday into a fundraiser for Cincinnati Animal CARE, setting a goal to raise $5,000 by asking friends and family to donate.

Before his Monday walks, Johns shared his goal in a Facebook fundraiser, where he wrote, "You probably know by now that I love dogs more than people. This is why I volunteer to walk dogs weekly at Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society with two of my three sisters."

"Not only do I get to hang out with dogs, but I can be a voice for those that cannot speak and help these animals on their adoption journey," he added.

Alex J Credit: Cincinnati Animal CARE/Instagram

Jones continued, "Walking a shelter dog allows them to exercise, teaches them skills that many look for in a potential adoption, and helps them build upon trust in people that they may have lost … not to mention what it does for me. I have found great joy out of this work and want to give back to an organization that has given so much."

Although he set a goal for $5,000, Johns far surpassed the number. He raised almost $12,000 for the shelter, according to an update posted on the Cincinnati Animal CARE Instagram account on Monday.

Johns shared on Facebook that all of the money raised would "go directly to Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society to help keep the shelter up and running [and] give back to our fur friends."

He insisted that "every penny counts," writing, "Nothing would make me happier than knowing my friends and family made a difference in these animals' lives."

Johns told WLWT that he had "a blast" walking his 50 furry friends, telling the outlet, "I love this. This is the reward right here."