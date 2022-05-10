Ciara introduced the family's adorable new dog, named after Russell Wilson's NFL team

Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise'

Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise'

Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise'

Ciara and Russell Wilson have an adorable new addition to their family.

The singer introduced her family's new dog on Monday after Wilson, 33, surprised her with the puppy during their Mother's Day celebration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Got a puppy! Her name is Bronco," Ciara, 36, said in the video from her Instagram post about the pet. "Say hi! Hi Bronco."

In the clip, a smiling Ciara stands beside her quarterback husband and holds Bronco in her arms.

"Meet.. BRONCO 🐶 The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie :)," she captioned the post, referring to her three children — son Win Harrison, 19 months, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and son Future Zahir, 7, who the Grammy winner shares with ex Future. "The sweetest surprise. I love you baby @DangeRussWilson.#MothersDay ❤️."

Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise' Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise' Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise'

Left: Credit: Ciara/Instagram Center: Credit: Ciara/Instagram Right: Credit: Ciara/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The sweet pup is named after Wilson's NFL team, the Denver Broncos. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback is preparing for his first season with the Colorado football team this year.

Ciara later shared a video on her Instagram Story of Bronco rolling in the grass and playing with a stuffed toy.

The "Level Up" singer also reflected on her late dog Tyson, sharing throwback photos and expressing how bittersweet it is to have a new dog in the house.

"Losing Tyson was hard. I had him for almost 17 years. He will always be in our hearts," she wrote alongside an old photo of the pooch laying on her baby bump.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise' Credit: Ciara/Instagram

Ciara then shared a photo of her smiling while cuddling with Bronco on her Instagram Story.

The musician's Instagram followers were quick to gush over the new puppy.

"​​A beautiful family deserves a beautiful pup!!!❤️🙌❤️," one person commented on Ciara's post introducing Bronco. Another user added, "Awww she's a cutie 💓."