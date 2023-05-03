Four Horses Die at Churchill Downs in Days Leading Up to Kentucky Derby

Four horses have died at Churchill Downs in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby

Parents Pride died on Saturday and Chasing Artie suddenly died on Tuesday. Both horses were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. and the cause of death has not yet been determined, according to a statement from Churchill Downs.

Additionally, two horses, Wild on Ice and Take Charge Briana, suffered "musculoskeletal injuries from which they could not recover." Wild on Ice was training on dirt when the horse got injured on April 27. Take Charge Briana was injured during a turf race on Tuesday. "Both were ultimately euthanized for humane reasons," according to the statement.

"Transparency is an important component of our commitment to safety and accountability in horse racing," read the statement from Churchill Downs. "We share the concern of our fans who have questions about the recent equine fatalities at Churchill Downs Racetrack and we extend our sincere condolences to those who love and cared for these horses."

"While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable," the statement continued. "We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed."

Both of Joseph's horses, 4-year-old Parents Pride and 5-year-old Chasing Artie, who both died after a race, according to the Associated Press.

Wild On Ice was trained by Joel Marr while Take Charge Briana was trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, according to the outlet.

"We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes," the racetrack added. "We have full confidence in our racing surfaces and have been assured by our riders and horsemen that they do as well."

The racetrack says it will "continue to press for answers" and is working with regulators on a thorough investigation.