This 'Indestructible' Dog Toy Is the Number One Best-Seller on Amazon — and It's Only $4

Image zoom Sage Mckinney/ Instagram

In case you missed it, Amazon has become the go-to spot to pick up the very best pet supplies. Pet owners have been leaving thousands of positive reviews on tons of dog and cat necessities on the retail giant, including food, beds, accessories, and toys. Customers are always keeping each other up to date on what the best products to purchase are, whether it’s these scented dog waste bags or this cooling pet pad. And most recently, shoppers have crowned these indestructible balls from Chuckit! as the best dog toy you can get right now.

While Amazon’s best-selling dog toy used to be this interactive squirrel puzzle toy ($7.99; amazon.com) at the beginning of the year, shoppers have since discovered the Chuckit! Ultra Ball — an extra bouncy rubber ball that keeps pups entertained for hours — that’s now taken over the number one best-seller spot in Amazon’s dog toys category. This particular toy is not your average fetching ball: It’s specially designed for high impact bouncing, plus it’s super buoyant for dogs who like to play in the water. The simple, yet extremely popular, toy has racked up close to 5,000 perfect five-star reviews from customers raving that it’s the only toy their dog loves, and that the balls are pretty much impossible to destroy.

Image zoom

Buy It! Chuckit! Ultra Ball, $4.20 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

“This is hands down the best dog toy I have ever purchased. It is well worth the price, hell, I would pay double! I have two Labrador Retrievers both under 2 years of age. I’ve tried so many different toys for them and they always go right through them. I even tried a toy made from a TIRE that the woman at the pet store guaranteed they couldn’t chew up,” one shopper wrote. “This Chuckit! ball… I bought one for each of them for Christmas, and I am proud to say they are still standing. They look like the day we took them out of the package. These two dogs play with these balls EVERY. SINGLE. DAY — for hours and hours. My male likes to just sit and chew it in his mouth like a wad of gum. You can hear it squish in his teeth, I still can’t believe it’s retaining its shape.”

You can snag the Chuckit! Balls in different sizes depending on what would be most comfortable for your pup, from medium (their smallest size, at 2.5 inches) to double extra large (4 inches) — which is why shoppers say their dogs of all sizes love them, from pit bulls to Maltese dogs.

Another customer wrote, “After spending WAY too much money on stuffed dog toys and tennis balls that my 1 year old Springer Spaniel would make into confetti, I saw these balls and they sounded like they just might be sturdy enough for my big CHEW-BOY. Bob has a new favorite toy, and in a week he hasn’t made a dent in the balls. He loves how they have a good bounce when I throw them so he can jump for them, and he runs like the wind all around the yard chewing while he runs. The balls clean up easily and I have high hopes that they will last a long long time.”

The best part? You can get the Chuckit! Ultra Ball with two balls per package for just $4.20 at the moment. We recommend adding them to your cart ASAP before prices go back up!