Amazon Just Dropped the Price of This Popular Dog Frisbee by 50% — and It Has Over 6,000 Perfect Ratings
If your pup loves playing fetch, you're going to want to head to Amazon: The retailer just dropped the price of this top-rated dog frisbee, and you can get it for 50 percent off right now.
Made with fabric instead of plastic, the Chuckit Paraflight Dog Frisbee has earned a stamp of approval from thousands of Amazon shoppers — and their dogs. It has a mulit-layer nylon interior and a soft rubber edge that shoppers say is gentle on their dog's mouth. Plus, it features bright orange and blue colors, so it's easy for you to see it if it lands in a hard-to-see spot.
The dog toy isn't just for land. You can use it to play fetch with your dog at the lake, the pool, and the beach, thanks to the frisbee's buoyant fabric. And even if your dog doesn't love water, if you're playing fetch near a pool or body of water and you accidentally throw it in, it'll be easier for you to retrieve.
The dog frisbee has picked up more than 6,000 ratings on Amazon, with shoppers noting that it's durable, soft, and "travels well in the air." Others point out that it's easy to clean, and some say they've thrown it in a washing machine (though they recommend not putting it in the dryer).
Buy It! Chuckit Paraflight Dog Frisbee, $7.37 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Some reviewers call out how far the frisbee can go — with minimal effort. "This is the perfect dog frisbee. Unlike other frisbees, this thing will sail long distances with just a flick of the wrist," one customer wrote. "Also, my dog has a habit of chewing up plastic frisbees and destroying them. I've had this for over a month now, and it only has a few puncture marks in it."
Normally, the dog frisbee costs $15, but it's currently marked down to just over $7. So shop the Chuckit Paraflight Dog Frisbee at Amazon before the deal disappears.