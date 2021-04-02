Shoppers Say This Cozy and Compact Travel Dog Bed Is Indestructible — and It’s Just $30

One shopper, who calls this a "tough little bed," writes, "I bought this for my 40lb staffy mix who loves to sit outside in the sun in our tiny concrete yard. She loves this and waits for us to put it down for her. I also use it when camping and she loves it then as well. I have washed this numerous times already and it is still like new. Easy to pack for travel, easy to clean, easy to store, dog loves it. Fantastic purchase!"