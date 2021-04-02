Shoppers Say This Cozy and Compact Travel Dog Bed Is Indestructible — and It’s Just $30

Profile Menu
One of the pros to owning a dog is having a built-in adventure buddy. Outdoor activities like camping, swimming, and hiking are arguably better when you have a tail-wagging companion by your side. If you plan to explore with your pup this summer, make them feel comfy and cozy on the road with the portable Chuckit! Dog Bed.
The top-rated dog bed — it has more than 1,000 five-star reviews and an Amazon's Choice badge — has a plush quilted top and a durable rip-stop nylon bottom. It's so durable, in fact, shoppers are calling it indestructible. And while it's fairly large at 30 by 39 inches, it easily collapses into an included bag for compact storage, similar to a sleeping bag. It's also machine-washable and easy to air dry thanks to the included hang loop, and the breathable material ensures it dries quickly so you can move on to your next activity.
Buy It! Chuckit! Dog Bed, $28.95 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Dog owners are "blown away by the high-quality and low cost" of the bed — it costs even less than usual now that it's 28 percent off — and say they "travel with it everywhere they go."
One shopper, who calls this a "tough little bed," writes, "I bought this for my 40lb staffy mix who loves to sit outside in the sun in our tiny concrete yard. She loves this and waits for us to put it down for her. I also use it when camping and she loves it then as well. I have washed this numerous times already and it is still like new. Easy to pack for travel, easy to clean, easy to store, dog loves it. Fantastic purchase!"
In addition to using the bed for adventures, customers say it's great for everyday activities, too. "I bought this for my dog who has cancer and is at the vet A LOT," writes one reviewer. "This has brought him a ton of comfort. When he has to stay he has his bed. I love that [it's] easily portable, lightweight, and washable. Recently we took to using this bed at home because he simply loves it so much."
Another unexpected but helpful use? Placing it in your car to protect your trunk from muddy boots, outdoor tools and equipment, and more.
Ensure your dog is comfortable wherever you go (or stay) this summer with the lightweight, portable, and top-rated Chuckit! Dog Bed.
