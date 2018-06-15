Chubbs the 29-lb. Cat Found Roaming the Street, Too Big to Fit in Shelter Kennel

He put on the weight somewhere — the exact location is what Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is trying to figure out.

Chubbs, the 29-lb. Himalayan cat, is currently in the shelter’s care after being found walking down a busy street alone.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, the feline was in rough shape when he was picked up. While it was clear he knew a good meal at one point, when he was found, Chubbs was dirty and had painful mats covering his long, once-beautiful coat. It took the non-profit hours to shave through all the snarls and get the kitty clean again.

Now, the Humane Society is trying to get Chubbs home again. They are currently looking for the cat’s owner, but no one has come forward to claim the feline, and with no I.D. tag or microchip on Chubbs, it is hard for the shelter to find the cat’s owner.

If no one shows proof of ownership by Sunday, Chubbs will go up for adoption. Until then, Chubbs is hanging out in the shelter’s office, since the facility’s cat kennels are all too small to comfortably accommodate him.

Speaking of size, it is unclear how the cat got this large, since Chubbs’ owner is still unknown. Wherever Chubbs ends up in the future, he will need to start a diet plan.

The Humane Society said on Facebook that the chunky kitty is sweet, but is also often uncomfortable since it is difficult for him to move around.