Christy Carlson Romano Helps a Couple Who Can't Decide on a Pet Find the Ideal Rescue Dog

Celebrity Pet Matchmaker is all about making happy families!

In the latest episode of the feel-good show's second season, host Christy Carlson Ramano helps couple Louie and Alvin, who have come to Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, to find a pet to expand their family.

This is the fourth family to get assistance from Celebrity Pet Matchmaker — sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and exclusively airing on PEOPLE's digital platforms — on their pet adoption journey this season.

Louie and Alvin both agree their lives will improve with a pet, but they can't agree on what furry friend to get. Alvin wants a small adult lap dog, while Louie is looking for a big puppy.

"There's a love match here for you at Helen Woodward," Romano, 38, assures the couple during the episode, which you can view above.

To prove her point, Romano introduces Alvin and Louie to three dogs of various ages and sizes to see which pup the pair bonds with most.

There is Tweety, the outgoing, 8-month-old Chihuahua mix; Doris, a chill 18-month-old shepherd mix; and Kona, a 4-month-old Schnauzer blend. While the couple gets along with all the canines, they manage to pick one pooch to come home with them.

To find out which dog Louie and Alvin pick to adopt, watch Celebrity Pet Matchmaker above.

The PEDIGREE Foundation's grant program helps make pet adoptions like those in Celebrity Pet Matchmaker possible by supporting the life-saving work of the Helen Woodward Animal Center and other rescues and shelters. Since 2008, the foundation has fought to end pet homelessness and foster adoptions by awarding over 5,700 grants. See how you can help at pedigreefoundation.org.