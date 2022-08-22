Lifestyle Pets Christy Carlson Romano Helps a Couple Who Can't Decide on a Pet Find the Ideal Rescue Dog Christy Carlson Romano hosts Celebrity Pet Matchmaker's second season, which is sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and is available exclusively on PEOPLE's digital platforms By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2022 10:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Celebrity Pet Matchmaker is all about making happy families! In the latest episode of the feel-good show's second season, host Christy Carlson Ramano helps couple Louie and Alvin, who have come to Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, to find a pet to expand their family. This is the fourth family to get assistance from Celebrity Pet Matchmaker — sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and exclusively airing on PEOPLE's digital platforms — on their pet adoption journey this season. Louie and Alvin both agree their lives will improve with a pet, but they can't agree on what furry friend to get. Alvin wants a small adult lap dog, while Louie is looking for a big puppy. 'Celebrity Pet Matchmaker' Helps a 'Fun' and 'Wild' Family Find a New Rescue Puppy Member "There's a love match here for you at Helen Woodward," Romano, 38, assures the couple during the episode, which you can view above. To prove her point, Romano introduces Alvin and Louie to three dogs of various ages and sizes to see which pup the pair bonds with most. There is Tweety, the outgoing, 8-month-old Chihuahua mix; Doris, a chill 18-month-old shepherd mix; and Kona, a 4-month-old Schnauzer blend. While the couple gets along with all the canines, they manage to pick one pooch to come home with them. Christy Carlson Romano Helps Couple Looking to Add More Fun to Their Lives Find the Perfect Dog To find out which dog Louie and Alvin pick to adopt, watch Celebrity Pet Matchmaker above. The PEDIGREE Foundation's grant program helps make pet adoptions like those in Celebrity Pet Matchmaker possible by supporting the life-saving work of the Helen Woodward Animal Center and other rescues and shelters. Since 2008, the foundation has fought to end pet homelessness and foster adoptions by awarding over 5,700 grants. See how you can help at pedigreefoundation.org.