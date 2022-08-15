Christy Carlson Romano Helps 'Spunky' Rescue Dog Tiki Find a Playful Canine Companion

Christy Carlson Romano is matching families with pets, and dogs with best friends on Celebrity Pet Matchmaker.

The feel-good show — sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and exclusively airing on PEOPLE's digital platforms — is back for a second season of helping potential pet parents find the right rescue animals for them.

With Romano, 38, as host, Celebrity Pet Matchmaker has already helped two families discover their ideal dogs this season at Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California: The Hyde family found a puppy to add to their wild and fun home, and couple Todd and Betsy picked a playful physical therapy partner for Todd.

In the new episode, available to watch above, Romano helps Matt and Cat, a couple with a "spunky" but "needy" dog named Tiki, who would like a companion to keep her company while Matt is working long shifts as an EMT.

Matt and Cat tell the Even Stevens star that they are looking for a larger male dog that could also provide a sense of protection.

During the show, Matt, Cat, and Tiki meet three different dogs as part of their search for the right "big brother" for Tiki. After learning more about the canines' personalities and watching how the pups play with Tiki, Matt and Cat make a choice.

To see what dog is now spending their days frolicking with Tiki, watch Celebrity Pet Matchmaker above.

The PEDIGREE Foundation's grant program helps make pet adoptions like those in Celebrity Pet Matchmaker possible by supporting the life-saving work of the Helen Woodward Animal Center and other rescues and shelters. Since 2008, the foundation has fought to end pet homelessness and foster adoptions by awarding over 5,700 grants. See how you can help at pedigreefoundation.org.

Celebrity Pet Matchmaker season two is available exclusively on PEOPLE.com, with a new episode arriving each Monday through August 22.