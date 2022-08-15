Christy Carlson Romano Helps 'Spunky' Rescue Dog Tiki Find a Playful Canine Companion

Christy Carlson Romano hosts Celebrity Pet Matchmaker's second season, which is sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and is available exclusively on PEOPLE's digital platforms

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 10:30 AM

Christy Carlson Romano is matching families with pets, and dogs with best friends on Celebrity Pet Matchmaker.

The feel-good show — sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and exclusively airing on PEOPLE's digital platforms — is back for a second season of helping potential pet parents find the right rescue animals for them.

With Romano, 38, as host, Celebrity Pet Matchmaker has already helped two families discover their ideal dogs this season at Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California: The Hyde family found a puppy to add to their wild and fun home, and couple Todd and Betsy picked a playful physical therapy partner for Todd.

In the new episode, available to watch above, Romano helps Matt and Cat, a couple with a "spunky" but "needy" dog named Tiki, who would like a companion to keep her company while Matt is working long shifts as an EMT.

Matt and Cat tell the Even Stevens star that they are looking for a larger male dog that could also provide a sense of protection.

Celebrity pet matchmaker

During the show, Matt, Cat, and Tiki meet three different dogs as part of their search for the right "big brother" for Tiki. After learning more about the canines' personalities and watching how the pups play with Tiki, Matt and Cat make a choice.

To see what dog is now spending their days frolicking with Tiki, watch Celebrity Pet Matchmaker above.

The PEDIGREE Foundation's grant program helps make pet adoptions like those in Celebrity Pet Matchmaker possible by supporting the life-saving work of the Helen Woodward Animal Center and other rescues and shelters. Since 2008, the foundation has fought to end pet homelessness and foster adoptions by awarding over 5,700 grants. See how you can help at pedigreefoundation.org.

Celebrity Pet Matchmaker season two is available exclusively on PEOPLE.com, with a new episode arriving each Monday through August 22.

Related Articles
celebrity pet matchmaker ep 2
'Celebrity Pet Matchmaker' Helps a 'Fun' and 'Wild' Family Find a New Rescue Puppy Member
Christy Carlson Romano
Christy Carlson Romano Helps Couple Looking to Add More Fun to Their Lives Find the Perfect Dog
Andrea Barber - Celebrity Pet Matchmaker
Andrea Barber Helps a Couple Find Their 'Lifelong Friend' In Latest Episode of 'Celebrity Pet Matchmaker'
Celeb Pet Matchmaker
Watch Andrea Barber Help a Couple 'Turn the Page' with a New Rescue Dog on 'Celebrity Pet Matchmaker'
CELEBRITY PET MATCHMAKER
Watch Andrea Barber Help Rescue Dogs Find 'Fur' -Ever Homes on 'Celebrity Pet Matchmaker'
Celebrity Pet Matchmaker
Andrea Barber Helps Woman Find the Perfect Pup After Calling Off Her Wedding on 'Celebrity Pet Matchmaker'
Louis the blind dog
Dog Blinded By Previous Owners Inspires $12,000 in Donations for His Rescue in One Day
christmas-mom-dog-1
Trio of Abandoned, Pregnant Dogs Rescued from the Cold Right Before Christmas
Shaq
Stars Giving Back This 2021 Holiday Season
bowlegged-puppy-1
Bowlegged Rescue Puppy Gets New Lease on Life After Medical Splints and 'Cone of Shame' Treatment
cavalier king charles spaniel
Puppy Love: New Study Indicates Dogs Mourn the Death of Their Canine Companions
2018 American Rescue Dog Show Final Photo Assets
The Rescue Dogs of the World Are Finally Getting Their Own Westminster
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1221 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Swift during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 11, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Gets Fans 'Red'-Y For Her Music in N.Y.C., Plus John Cho, Will Smith and More
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Adele Stuns in L.A., Plus Michael B. Jordan, Billy Porter & Joshua Jackson and More
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1550 -- Pictured: Actress Taraji P. Henson during an interview on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Taraji P. Henson Heats Up 'The Tonight Show' in N.Y.C., Plus Nicole Scherzinger, Mahershala Ali and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of The New HBO Max Comedy Series "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" at Hammer Museum on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO)
BFFs Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Reunite in L.A., Plus Lorde, Jung Ho-yeon and Zendaya, and More