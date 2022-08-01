Christy Carlson Romano helps animals get adopted on Celebrity Pet Matchmaker, which is sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and premieres exclusively on PEOPLE's digital platforms on August 1

Christy Carlson Romano Helps Couple Looking to Add More Fun to Their Lives Find the Perfect Dog

Celebrity Pet Matchmaker is back to help animal lovers find their perfect furry friends.

The second season of the feel-good show, sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and exclusively airing on PEOPLE's digital platforms, is hosted by Christy Carlson Romano.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have a passionate belief that animals help people, and we should help them too," Romano, 38, said about the project.

For the four-part series, the Even Stevens star worked with Helen Woodward Animal Center, a shelter in Rancho Santa Fe, California, to help prospective pet parents find the perfect pooch match.

To kick off the new season, Romano teamed up with Todd and Betsy, a couple looking to add more youthful energy to their home by adopting a second dog to join their cuddly couch potato, Charlie.

"He's getting to be older, so I think Charlie just needs somebody who is going to kind of kick start him again," Betsy said of 11-year-old Charlie in the new Celebrity Pet Matchmaker episode.

Todd, recently diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, shared that he was also seeking to add more positivity and energy into his life through pet adoption.

Christy Carlson Romano

"I want a dog that will be fun, and will go to PT [physical therapy] with me twice a week, and is just a blast to hang out with," Todd told Romano about what he was looking for in a dog.

During the episode, with assistance from Romano, Todd and Betsy meet three young, playful, medium-sized dogs. While all of the canines are adorable, the couple instantly falls in love with one of the pups. To find out which adoptable dog Todd and Betsy chose, watch the first episode of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker's second season above.

The PEDIGREE Foundation's grant program helps make pet adoptions like those in Celebrity Pet Matchmaker possible by supporting the life-saving work of the Helen Woodward Animal Center and other rescues and shelters. Since 2008, the foundation has fought to end pet homelessness and foster adoptions by awarding over 5,700 grants. See how you can help at pedigreefoundation.org.