Curious Cat Destroying Your Christmas Tree? Meet the 'Half Tree' Solution for Sale Now

The moment of truth: The Christmas tree is set up and decorated. Will your kitty notice?

For many cat owners, the answers is a fear-inducing yes. Felines are notorious for attacking Christmas trees the second after they are decked to perfection. It takes some cats just seconds to turn a perfect tree into a mangled shrub full of broken ornaments. Other cats prefer to bat off fragile decorations or climb into the heart of the tree and make a home among the branches.

Whatever your specific kitty Christmas tree debacle is, Argos has an answer. The U.K. company has created the “6ft Half Parasol Christmas Tree.” This “half tree” is exactly what it sounds like: an artificial Christmas tree that is missing the bottom half of its branches.

“Keep your perfectly placed baubles, bows and bells out of reach of curious, crawling kids or your cats’ playful paws with this 6ft parasol tree,” reads the product description for this unusual creation.

Argos also notes that with half the branches out of the way, there is plenty more space for Santa’s presents.

This unique solution to the annual cat vs. Christmas tree scuffle currently cost $42.53, a small price to pay for some peace and quiet from your pussycat.

After last year’s upside-down Christmas tree trend, going with just the top half of the tree doesn’t seem too wild.