Christina Hall Shows Off New Chicken Coop Designed to Be a Mini Version of Her Tenn. Home

Christina Hall has a new roost filled with feathered friends.

In an all-new episode of Christina in the Country premiering Thursday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m., the HGTV star shows off her newly completed chicken coop.

"I love that the coop matches our house and has so much space, so we can get endless amounts of chickens and roosters," Christina says in the exclusive clip above.

The sneak peek shows the newly-finished chic chicken coop side-by-side with Hall's Franklin, Tenn. farmhouse. Like the house, the coop features black and white paint and a double gable roof. Christina's husband, Josh Hall, worked with a contractor to make his wife's designs for the structure a reality.

In the clip, Christina, Josh, and Christina's children Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 —whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — introduce Josh's dad and stepmom to the feathered friends that have already moved into the coop.

Among the flock living in the stylish shed are several chickens and a bird Josh calls a "mini rooster."

After realizing the rooster doesn't have a name, Josh offers Brayden the chance to name the animal.

"Chicken!" Brayden offers.

"I think you can be a little more complex than that," Josh counters before the pair agrees on the name Nugget for the rooster.

Christina in the Country — a spinoff of California-based Christina on the Coast — is a new series that premiered on Jan. 12, which follows Christina as she settles into country life with Josh and renovates homes in Tennessee.

Christina in the Country airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on HGTV.