The HGTV star said she and Hall were told seven weeks ago that their pet Stella could leave them within 60 to 90 days

Christina Haack Reveals Fiancé Josh Hall's Dog Stella Has Cancer: 'We Have Been Spoiling Her Extra'

Christina Haack has shared the unfortunate news that her fiancé Josh Hall's dog Stella has cancer.

The 38-year-old HGTV star made the announcement on Saturday in an Instagram post detailing the dog's prognosis alongside a photo of herself and Hall, 41, snuggling with Stella on the beach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the caption, Haack said she and Hall were told seven weeks ago that Stella could leave them within 60 to 90 days. "But we won't accept that," she wrote.

Now, the couple is doing whatever possible to make Stella extra happy and comfortable for the rest of her life.

"Of course we have been spoiling her extra," Haack wrote on Instagram, noting that she and Hall "did a ton of research and we put her on a special diet."

Christina Haack Reveals Josh's Dog Stella's Cancer Diagnosis Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

"Josh spends hours a week and a ton of dishes to prep her meals and add her multiple supplements," the Flip or Flop star continued. "Josh didn't have kids of his own and Stella is his baby. I'm happy to share, since the new meal plan / PSP mushroom + omega supplements she looks healthier than ever."

Haack concluded, "Praying we get many many more years. 🙏💕."

Later that day, Hall shared a photo of Stella lounging in front of a fireplace while staring sweetly at the camera.

Christina Haack Reveals Josh's Dog Stella's Cancer Diagnosis Credit: Josh Hall/Instagram

Four weeks ago, presumably after Stella's diagnosis, Haack shared a collection of photos on Instagram of herself and Hall spending a day out on the water in Newport Beach with their pet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"A beautiful day here in Newport Beach (88 degrees ☀️) so we decided to take our girl Stella 🐶 out on the 🛥," Haack wrote alongside the adorable images of Stella enjoying her time on the boat.

Haack and Hall announced their engagement in Sept. 2021, two months after they were first romantically linked that July.

Shortly after her engagement, Haack revealed she opted to rehome her rottweiler Biggie, whom she brought home as a puppy shortly after Christmas 2020.

The announcement came after fans peppered the reality star with questions about Biggie after she suddenly stopped posting pictures of the pup's adventures.

"Due to behavioral issues, I made the hard decision to have Biggie re-homed in the best interest of my children," Haack wrote, referencing her daughter Taylor, 11, and sons Braydon, 6, and Hudson, 2.