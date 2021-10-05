The HGTV star welcomed the pup in December 2020, though hadn't shared much about him since

Christina Haack Says She Rehomed Dog Biggie: 'In the Best Interest of My Children'

After months of being peppered with questions from fans about the whereabouts of her dog, Biggie, Christina Haack is opening up about the pup.

On Monday evening, the newly engaged Christina on the Coast star responded to an Instagram follower who asked, "What happened to biggie!" in the comments of a photo featuring Haack, 38, her sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, her French bulldog Cash and another unnamed pup.

"Due to behavioral issues," Haack wrote, "I made the hard decision to have Biggie re-homed in the best interest of my children." (Haack is also mom to daughter Taylor, 11.)

Commenters added messages of support, with many sharing their own stories of animal re-homing.

Haack introduced Biggie, a rottweiler from the Von Ruelmann breeder, on Instagram shortly after Christmas 2020.

"Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family - Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love. 💘," the HGTV star shared on Instagram along with a photo of herself holding the pup (the image has since been removed).

In the weeks that followed, Haack often posted about Biggie's adventures with her family until the photos quietly stopped, later prompting questions from followers.

Andy Cohen had a similar experience with his beloved beagle mix Wacha, speaking in May of 2020 about the dog's "occasional random signs of aggression" and his fears of what could happen around his then-1-year-old son, Benjamin.