Meet Biggie! Christina Anstead Introduces New Family Puppy: 'We Are All Obsessed and in Love'

Christina Anstead is introducing the world to her family's new puppy, a rottweiler from the Von Ruelmann breeder.

"Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family - Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love. 💘," the HGTV star shared on Instagram along with a photo of herself holding the pup.

Christina, 37, also shared several photos of the family's new addition on her Instagram Stories, including a photo of Taylor holding the pooch as well as Cash and Biggie running around their lawn with a case of the "zoomies."

Last week, the Christina on the Coast star said that she is choosing to close out the year with "gratitude for new opportunities and adventures."

"Going offline for the remainder of 2020 to stay present in the present," Christina wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo with her kids and a friend, Dr. Kaisa Coppola, and her son.

"Something I did with @drkaisacoppola for Solstice with the kids was to list what we are leaving behind in 2020 and what we wish to bring forward in 2021," Christina explained. "You can say it out loud or write what you wish to leave behind in one color and what you wish for in 2021 in another color. The kids took a lot of time with it and I highly recommend it."

"Happy Holidays and wishing everyone a Happy, Healthy and Abundant New Year ♥️" she added.

In September, Christina announced that she and Ant had "made the difficult decision to separate."

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said on Instagram at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The Flip or Flop star tied the knot with the Wheeler Dealers host in December 2018, and the couple welcomed Hudson in September 2019.