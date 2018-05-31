The Best Part About the NBA Finals Is This Impressive, Gymnastic Halftime Dog Balancing Act

There’s a whole lot of basketball happening right now.

For the fourth year in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals. Before LeBron James‘ Cavs could make it to Game 1 of the Finals they had to beat out the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they had a little help. We are talking tiny dog “little.”

Scooby the Chihuahua and his owner Christian Stoinev perform astounding gymnastic balancing acts as halftime entertainment at NBA games across the country.

One of their most recent stops was at Quicken Loans Arena for Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals. While the Celtics and the Cavaliers took a break from the big ball game, Stoinev and Scooby wowed the crowds with their adorable act, which included the little dog weaving between his owner’s legs and balancing on his toes during a handstand.

If the pair looks familiar from somewhere other than the court, you could recognize them from America’s Got Talent. The duo competed for the star-studded judges panel in Season 2 and 9 of the show. During their Season 9 run, Stoinev and Scooby made it all the way to the Top 12 finalists.

America is falling in love with these performing partners all over again. Video of their jaw dropping tricks from Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals has already racked up hundreds of thousands of views and shares on Instagram and Facebook.

Keep your paws crossed that Stoinev and Scooby show up at your next basketball game.