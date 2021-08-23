Chrissy Teigen Rescues Family Hamster from Inside Home Walls After Pet Goes Missing for 3 Days

Chrissy Teigen welcomed Peanut Butter into her home late last year after the family's original hamster, also named Peanut Butter, died

Just call Chrissy Teigen the hamster whisperer!

On Sunday night, the Cravings cookbook author, 35, rescued her family's pet hamster, Peanut Butter, from inside the walls of her Beverly Hills home after the beloved rodent went missing for three days.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The rescue mission all started when Teigen heard some faint scratching within a wall. Upon inspecting the area with a flashlight, she realized that the hamster had somehow gotten into the wall through a gap connected to a set of sliding doors.

"Yeah, there is a whole in the wall. There's wires," Teigen said in a video of the rescue, shared to her Instagram Stories. "She's using it like a rope to climb."

After several failed attempts to reach Peanut Butter, Teigen was finally able to make contact when she chiseled a small hole in the wall.

Though Teigen initially tried to lure Peanut Butter to out by tossing some treats into the wall, she was able to pull the critter to safety after making a larger opening and holding an empty hamster ball up to the hole.

"Rescue 911," Teigen captioned an Instagram post on Monday that documented the entire ordeal. "Peanut butter the hamster has been missing for 3 days. Is he in the wall??? Let's find out."

Chrissy Teigen hamster Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Teigen welcomed Peanut Butter into her home late last year after the family's original hamster, also named Peanut Butter, died.

At the time, he mother of two — who shares daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, with husband John Legend — said that her eldest child was doing "okay" in the wake of the death.

"We are very open about life and death in the house and it was all good teachable moments," Teigen tweeted.