Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Mourn Death of Dog Pippa: 'We Love You Sweet Girl'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the death of their family dog Pippa.

The stars announced the news on Instagram Thursday, remembering their 10-year-old French bulldog with love.

"We're going to miss our little Pippa. This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls," the 42-year-old singer captioned a smiling selfie with Pippa. "We got her near Gainesville, FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her."

"She was smart, fancy and didn't take any s---. She gave us so much joy for 10 years," Legend said. "We love you Pippa!"

The cookbook author, 35, also posted a poignant tribute to their constant companion.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"Our beautiful little Pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home," Teigen wrote. "She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took s--- from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl."

"I know you're giving puddy hell up there," she continued. "Thank you for giving us your whole life."

The now-parents of two adopted Pippa over the Fourth of July weekend in 2011, picking up the pooch from a breeder in the Sunshine State. She was the second animal to join the couple's pack of pets alongside with Legend's bulldog, Puddy, who died back in 2018.