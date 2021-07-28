Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Adopt Basset Hound Named Pearl After Death of Their Dog Pippa

"Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home," Chrissy Teigen wrote

There's a new furry member in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family.

On Tuesday, Teigen, 35, announced that she and Legend, 42, have welcomed a Basset Hound puppy named Pearl, sharing several photos and video of the adorable dog to Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Pearl has touched down into the Legend/Teigen/Stephens household!" the Cravings cookbook author began in the caption. "We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!!"

Teigen — who shares daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, with Legend — said the family's French bulldog Penny is already "obsessed" with her new canine companion, explaining that "it's been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold."

"I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can't wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, Jell-O mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much," Teigen added. "Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home."

The family's latest addition comes more than a week after Teigen and Legend shared the sad news that their beloved 10-year-old French bulldog Pippa had died.

"We're going to miss our little Pippa. This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls," Legend wrote in a July 15 Instagram post, posting a smiling selfie with Pippa. "She was smart, fancy and didn't take any s---. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!"

Teigen also honored Pippa with a poignant tribute, writing on her Instagram at the time, "Our beautiful little Pippa just died in my arms, not long ago."

"She was a sassy broad — loved her pearl necklace and never took s— from ANY new dog we brought in," Teigen wrote. "Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl."

John Legend, chrissy teigen Chrissy Teigen and John Legend | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While introducing Pearl to her fans on Tuesday, Teigen revealed that the new pup's name is also a tribute to Pippa. In the comments section, the Chrissy's Court star wrote: "Pippa — we hope you love her name. A tribute to you!"

"You were always an iconic, different lady when your pearls were on," she added. "I'll never forget when they shattered in front of you and you sunk into a funk for weeks until we got you a new one lol."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Credit: Chrissy Teigen/instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Pets We Lost in 2021

Teigen and Legend adopted Pippa over the Fourth of July weekend in 2011, picking up the pooch from a breeder in the Sunshine State. She was the second animal to join the couple's pack of pets alongside Legend's bulldog, Puddy, who died back in 2018.